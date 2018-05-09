Susac (ankle) was activated from the 7-day disabled list Wednesday.

Susac is good to go after missing around two weeks with an ankle injury. The 28-year-old backstop will look to pick up where he left off prior to getting injured, as he was hitting a healthy .359/.479/.615 through 11 games with the Tides.

