Orioles' Andrew Susac: Back in action
Susac (ankle) was activated from the 7-day disabled list Wednesday.
Susac is good to go after missing around two weeks with an ankle injury. The 28-year-old backstop will look to pick up where he left off prior to getting injured, as he was hitting a healthy .359/.479/.615 through 11 games with the Tides.
