Susac was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Susac was sent to the Tides after passing through waivers unclaimed. The backstop was limited by ankle and wrist injuries in 2018 -- the latter of which required surgery in July -- playing in just 42 games for Norfolk and hitting .256/.405/.456 in those appearances. Across parts of five big-league seasons (113 games), Susac owns a combined .221/.283/.373 slash line.

More News
Our Latest Stories