Orioles' Andrew Susac: Dealing with staph infection
Susac is expected to held out of the next 3-to-4 days of Orioles camp due to a possible staph infection, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Susac was set to compete with prospect Chance Sisco for the reserve catching gig this spring, but his absence for the next few days already puts him in a hole. The Orioles are expected to bring in an additional catcher or two from their minor-league camp in order to cover for Susac.
More News
-
Orioles' Andrew Susac: Traded to Baltimore•
-
Brewers' Andrew Susac: Designated for assignment•
-
Brewers' Andrew Susac: Activated from disabled list•
-
Brewers' Andrew Susac: Kicking off rehab assignment Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Andrew Susac: Set to serve as third catcher•
-
Brewers' Andrew Susac: Put on disabled list•
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Jake Odorizzi, which they desperately needed. But it's not a great thing for...
-
How does Hosmer's choice impact value?
The Padres made a rare free agent splash Saturday, agreeing to an eight-year deal with Eric...
-
Fantasy baseball: Top 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Starting Pitcher Regression Candidates
Heath Cummings explains the signs he's looking for when he puts together his 2018 starting...
-
Podcast: Wait on catcher?
Reviewing average draft position and offering different catcher strategies in our first position...
-
12-team AL-only Auction
League-specific auctions become really interesting with all of the unsigned free agents remaining....