Susac is expected to held out of the next 3-to-4 days of Orioles camp due to a possible staph infection, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Susac was set to compete with prospect Chance Sisco for the reserve catching gig this spring, but his absence for the next few days already puts him in a hole. The Orioles are expected to bring in an additional catcher or two from their minor-league camp in order to cover for Susac.