Orioles' Andrew Susac: Lands on disabled list
Susac was placed on the 7-day disabled list due to an ankle injury, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Susac sustained the injury during Wednesday's game and will be sidelined for at least a week. The catcher has a slash line of .359/.479/.615 with two home runs and 12 RBI through 11 games with Triple-A Norfolk this season.
