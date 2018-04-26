Susac was placed on the 7-day disabled list due to an ankle injury, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Susac sustained the injury during Wednesday's game and will be sidelined for at least a week. The catcher has a slash line of .359/.479/.615 with two home runs and 12 RBI through 11 games with Triple-A Norfolk this season.

