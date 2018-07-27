Susac (forearm) will likely require a DL stint after taking a foul ball off his arm Thursday, David Hall of the Virginian Pilot reports.

The veteran catcher was spotted wearing a brace where the ball hit him and the club is still waiting word on whether the arm is broken. In any case, the Orioles' Triple-A affiliate will have to lean on Chance Sisco in the interim if Susac is sidelined for an extended period.