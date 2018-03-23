Orioles' Andrew Susac: Optioned to Triple-A
Susac was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
The Orioles decided to keep Chance Sisco as the backup catcher on the Opening Day roster, sending Susac back to the minors for the start of the season. The 28-year-old has only played in 31 big-league games over the past two years, going just 5-for-29 at the plate with the Brewers during that span. He will likely remain at the Triple-A level barring an injury to Caleb Joseph or Sisco.
