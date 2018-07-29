Susac was diagnosed Sunday with a fractured left wrist, David Hall of The Virginian-Pilot reports. He was placed on the 7-day disabled list at Triple-A Norfolk with the injury, which will end his season.

Susac suffered the injury after fouling a ball off himself Thursday. The backstop, who previously appeared in nine games with the Orioles, spent most of the 2018 campaign at Norfolk and slashed .256/.405/.456 across 158 plate appearances. He seems likely to be removed from the 40-man roster at some point in the coming months.