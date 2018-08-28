Susac (wrist) was placed on the restricted list Tuesday.

Susac had already been ruled out for the season after fracturing his left wrist, so this move simply frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for Tuesday's starter, Josh Rogers, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Norfolk in a corresponding move. The backstop spent most of the season with the Tides, slashing .256/.405/.456 across 158 plate appearances.

