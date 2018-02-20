Orioles' Andrew Susac: Released from hospital
Susac (illness) was released from the hospital Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Susac is set to return home after spending the past few days in the hospital with a staph infection. The backstop is expected to rest at home for a couple of days before reporting to camp, where he'll look to earn a spot on the Opening Day roster as the Orioles' backup catcher.
