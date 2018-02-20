Susac (illness) was released from the hospital Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Susac is set to return home after spending the past few days in the hospital with a staph infection. The backstop is expected to rest at home for a couple of days before reporting to camp, where he'll look to earn a spot on the Opening Day roster as the Orioles' backup catcher.

