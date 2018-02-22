Orioles' Andrew Susac: Returns to camp
Susac (illness) is back with the team after dealing with a staph infection earlier this week, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Susac wound up spending a couple days in the hospital due to this issue, though it appears that he will be able to return to baseball activities by the end of this weekend. After being discharged Tuesday, the catcher went home for a couple days before heading back to the Orioles' camp. The 27-year-old will compete for a spot on the club's Opening Day roster after being a part of Milwaukee's organization for the past two years.
