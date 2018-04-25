Susac is day-to-day after injuring his ankle in Wednesday's game with Triple-A Norfolk, David Hall of The Virginian-Pilot reports.

This injury comes at an unfortunate time, as Susac had been hitting .351 with nine RBI with the Tides prior to the injury. It's unclear how severe the injury is, though it's promising that he wasn't placed on the disabled list right away.

