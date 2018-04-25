Orioles' Andrew Susac: Sidelined with ankle injury
Susac is day-to-day after injuring his ankle in Wednesday's game with Triple-A Norfolk, David Hall of The Virginian-Pilot reports.
This injury comes at an unfortunate time, as Susac had been hitting .351 with nine RBI with the Tides prior to the injury. It's unclear how severe the injury is, though it's promising that he wasn't placed on the disabled list right away.
More News
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...
-
Waivers: Let's chase upside
It's all about upside on the waiver wire, so let's look for some.