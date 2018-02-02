Susac was dealt to the Orioles on Friday in exchange for cash considerations or a player to be named later.

Susac was recently designated for assignment by the Brewers in order to make room for Matt Albers. Instead of losing him to waivers, Milwaukee was able to strike a deal for the 27-year-old, who wound up appearing in eight big-league games for the team in 2017. This now places four catchers on the Orioles' 40-man roster, although it's likely that Susac will begin the year at the Triple-A level, where he's spent a majority of his time the past couple seasons.