Orioles' Andrew Susac: Traded to Baltimore
Susac was dealt to the Orioles on Friday in exchange for cash considerations or a player to be named later.
Susac was recently designated for assignment by the Brewers in order to make room for Matt Albers. Instead of losing him to waivers, Milwaukee was able to strike a deal for the 27-year-old, who wound up appearing in eight big-league games for the team in 2017. This now places four catchers on the Orioles' 40-man roster, although it's likely that Susac will begin the year at the Triple-A level, where he's spent a majority of his time the past couple seasons.
More News
-
Brewers' Andrew Susac: Designated for assignment•
-
Brewers' Andrew Susac: Activated from disabled list•
-
Brewers' Andrew Susac: Kicking off rehab assignment Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Andrew Susac: Set to serve as third catcher•
-
Brewers' Andrew Susac: Put on disabled list•
-
Brewers' Andrew Susac: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Live: Dynasty startup mock draft
Starting a dynasty league? Chances are your first draft will look sort of like this one, with...
-
Podcast: Sophomore slump?
Investigating the dreaded sophomore slump on today’s Podcast, plus Fantasy combos and listener...
-
Prospects-only draft for dynasty leagues
We recently held our first ever prospects-only dynasty league mock draft, and once Shohei Ohtani...
-
Busts 1.0: Minimizing damage
Every draft pool has a few bad eggs who don't seem likely to live up to their going rate. In...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...