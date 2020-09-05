Velazquez went 0-for-2 with a stolen base and a walk in Friday's 6-3 win over the Yankees in Game 2 of their doubleheader.
Velazquez drew the walk in the sixth inning and stolen second base. It's his fourth steal of the year. The 26-year-old has added two RBI and eight runs scored across 62 plate appearances.
