Velazquez cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Velazquez appeared in 40 games for the Orioles during the shortened 2020 season, but he failed to get into a rhythm as he slashed .159/.274/.206 with three RBI and four stolen bases prior to being sent down in September. He won't have a spot on the 40-man roster heading into the offseason, and it's unclear how much major-league playing time he could see in 2021.
