Velazquez's chances of making the 30-man roster have improved with Richie Martin suffering a fractured wrist, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.

Velazquez had a decent chance to make the Opening Day roster even before Martin's injury. The 25-year-old utility player has a 44.4 percent strikeout rate in 36 MLB plate appearances and has a .260/.316/.415 slash line with 16 home runs and 32 steals (on 40 attempts) in 163 career games at Triple-A. While he doesn't project to be an impactful hitter in the majors, his ability to play up the middle and put his plus speed to work on the bases could lead to a part-time role in 2020.