Bemboom signed a one-year split contract with the Orioles on Wednesday, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports.
The deal allows Bemboom to compete for a spot as a backup catcher on the Orioles' Opening Day roster while giving him some extra money if he ends up opening the season at Triple-A Norfolk. The 32-year-old Bemboom saw action in 22 games with Baltimore in 2022, slashing .115/.207/.212 across 59 plate appearances.
More News
-
Orioles' Anthony Bemboom: Added to 40-man roster•
-
Orioles' Anthony Bemboom: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Anthony Bemboom: Designated for assignment•
-
Orioles' Anthony Bemboom: Knocks first homer•
-
Orioles' Anthony Bemboom: Gets start in day game•
-
Orioles' Anthony Bemboom: Wins backup catcher role•