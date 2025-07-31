Nunez was traded from the Mets to the Orioles on Thursday along with Raimon Gomez and Chandler Marsh in exchange for Cedric Mullins, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Nunez was initially drafted as a shortstop out of high school in 2019 by the Padres and then was released in 2021 and used an exemption to return to school as a pitcher. He signed with the Mets in June of 2024 and has had significant success on the mound as a reliever. Nunez logged a 2.10 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 36:12 K:BB in 25.2 innings across 22 appearances at Double-A. Despite his circuitous path, he just turned 24 and could reach the majors next year.