The Orioles will promote Nunez from Double-A Chesapeake to Triple-A Norfolk during the upcoming week, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Baltimore acquired Nunez along with right-handers Raimon Gomez and Chandler Marsh on Thursday from the Mets in a deal that sent outfielder Cedric Mullins to New York. After making his organizational debut for Chesapeake on Saturday and giving up an unearned run in one inning, Nunez will now get his first taste of Triple-A. The 24-year-old righty reliever posted a 2.02 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 38:12 K:BB in 26.2 innings at the Double-A level this season.