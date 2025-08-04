Nunez was promoted to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Nunez was acquired in the Orioles' trade with the Mets last week, sending Cedric Mullins to New York. Nunez has posted a 2.03 ERA with 38 strikeouts over 26.2 innings in 23 appearances between Double-A Binghamton and Double-A Chesapeake this season. The right-hander is now just one step away from making his major-league debut, which could come as soon as 2026.