Nunez was optioned to the Orioles' minor-league camp Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Nunez appeared in five games with Baltimore during spring training, tossing five scoreless innings while allowing three hits and striking out six batters over five innings. The right-handed pitcher will now likely open the season with Triple-A Norfolk, and he'll look to impress in an attempt to get a shot with the major-league roster this season.