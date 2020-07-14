Santander had yet to report to the Orioles' facility for summer camp as of Monday due to an unspecified issue, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Due to privacy reasons, manager Brandon Hyde hasn't been able to provide an explanation behind the absences of Santander and fellow outfielder Dwight Smith, both of whom have yet to train with the team. Per Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun, Hyde said over the weekend that it would be "challenging" for players not yet involved in camp to be ready for Opening Day, so even if he reports to Baltimore in the next few days, Santander may find himself out of the lineup when the Orioles begin their season July 24 versus the Red Sox.