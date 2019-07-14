Orioles' Anthony Santander: Accounts for lone run
Santander went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Sunday's loss to the Rays.
Santander prevented a shutout by driving home a run in the bottom of the ninth inning with a single to right field. The 24-year-old is batting .273 with four home runs and 16 RBI over 32 games this season.
