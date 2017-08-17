Orioles' Anthony Santander: Activated from DL
Santander (forearm) was activated from the 60-day disabled list Wednesday.
As expected, Santander, who hasn't played a game this season due to a right forearm strain he sustained in spring training, will be with the Orioles for Friday's series opener against the Angels. While the 22-year-old has impressed on his rehab assignment, slashing .380/.458/.780 with five homers and five doubles in 15 games with Double-A Bowie, he likely isn't ready to contribute at the major-league level given his lack of experience above High-A. Still, he'll stick around as outfield depth for the big club due to his status as a Rule 5 pick. Joey Rickard was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.
