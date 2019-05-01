Santander will be the 26th man for Wednesday's doubleheader against the White Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

The circumstances of Santander's callup means his stay on the big-league roster may wind up lasting just one day. He has a quite poor .214/.252/.313 slash line in 46 games at the major-league level over the last two seasons.

