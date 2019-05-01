Orioles' Anthony Santander: Added as 26th man
Santander will be the 26th man for Wednesday's doubleheader against the White Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
The circumstances of Santander's callup means his stay on the big-league roster may wind up lasting just one day. He has a quite poor .214/.252/.313 slash line in 46 games at the major-league level over the last two seasons.
