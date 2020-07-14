Santander (undisclosed) arrived at the Orioles' camp Tuesday and participated in workouts, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Santander was absent from the first several weeks of camp for an undisclosed reason, but he was able to participate in workouts Tuesday, signaling that he's cleared intake testing. With just 10 days remaining until Opening Day, manager Brandon Hyde said that the team will evaluate Santander on a daily basis to determine his preparedness for the start of the season. When he's ready to play, the team hopes to use him in the middle of the order, but they want to make sure that he's ready to take on a full workload before he takes the field during the regular season.