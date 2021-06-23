Santander (ankle) is starting Wednesday's game against the Astros, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Santander had been out of the lineup for each of the last two games due to left ankle soreness, but he went 0-for-1 with a strikeout as a pinch hitter Tuesday. He'll play right field and bat fifth in Wednesday's series finale.
