Santander went 2-for-9 with a pair of solo home runs while starting in both ends of the Orioles' doubleheader losses to the Blue Jays on Monday.

He produced both of the long balls in the Orioles' 7-3 loss in Game 1, giving him four home runs over his last five games. Santander is now up to a team-leading 27 home runs on the season, a top-10 mark among American Leaguers.