Santander went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, two runs and one walk in Sunday's win against the Red Sox.

Santander has gotten off to a nice start to begin the season, and he hit his first home run of 2020 as part of a three-run rally by the Orioles in the third inning that helped propel them to a win in the series finale against Boston. The 25-year-old has gone 3-for-11 with four RBI and three runs over the first three games this year.