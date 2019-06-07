Santander was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Friday.

Santander has appeared in just a single game for the Orioles this season. His career slash line sits at a poor .218/.266/.338 in 47 major-league games, and his .263/.316/.421 mark for Norfolk this season isn't particularly impressive. He'll likely serve a bench role while Dwight Smith (concussion) remains on the injured list.

