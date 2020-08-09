Santander went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Nationals.
Down 3-0 heading into the eighth inning, the O's launched three long balls off the Nats' closer duo of Sean Doolittle and Daniel Hudson -- solo shots by Pedro Severino and Pat Valaika, and then Santander's game-winning blast. The 25-year-old outfielder is enjoying a productive start to 2020, hitting .250 (14-for-56) through 14 games with three homers and 12 RBI.
More News
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Launches second homer•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Blasts home run Sunday•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Starting Opening Day•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Starting in exhibition•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Could be ready for Opening Day•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Arrives at camp•