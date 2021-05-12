Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Wednesday that Santander (ankle) has resumed running the bases at Baltimore's extended spring training facility in Florida, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Santander doesn't appear to have experienced any speed bumps since resuming on-field work a few days ago, so he should continue to gradually build up for full baseball activities over the next week or two before the Orioles assign him to an affiliate for a rehab assignment. If Santander avoids any further setbacks with his sprained left ankle, he could make his return from the 10-day injured list before the end of the month.
More News
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Closer to baseball activity•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Nearing baseball activities•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Likely out until late May•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Placed on 10-day injured list•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Out 2-to-4 weeks with ankle sprain•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: X-rays negative, heading for MRI•