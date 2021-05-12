Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Wednesday that Santander (ankle) has resumed running the bases at Baltimore's extended spring training facility in Florida, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Santander doesn't appear to have experienced any speed bumps since resuming on-field work a few days ago, so he should continue to gradually build up for full baseball activities over the next week or two before the Orioles assign him to an affiliate for a rehab assignment. If Santander avoids any further setbacks with his sprained left ankle, he could make his return from the 10-day injured list before the end of the month.