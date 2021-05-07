Santander (ankle) will start baseball activity very shortly and will likely return in one or two weeks, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The outfielder landed on the injured list on April 21 after spraining his left ankle. Santander was in a 2-for-18 slump at the time of the injury, but he started the season strong and has been a consistent presence in the Orioles' lineup the past two seasons.