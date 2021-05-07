Santander (ankle) will start baseball activity very shortly and will likely return in one or two weeks, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.
The outfielder landed on the injured list on April 21 after spraining his left ankle. Santander was in a 2-for-18 slump at the time of the injury, but he started the season strong and has been a consistent presence in the Orioles' lineup the past two seasons.
More News
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Nearing baseball activities•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Likely out until late May•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Placed on 10-day injured list•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Out 2-to-4 weeks with ankle sprain•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: X-rays negative, heading for MRI•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Suffers sprained ankle•