Santander went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a triple in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Yankees.

Santander is 13-for-46 (.283) with five extra-base hits and three RBI over 12 contests in July. It was always reasonable to expect that he'd take a step back in the power department after slugging 13 homers in June. For the season, the outfielder is slashing .237/.301/.503 with 24 long balls, 58 RBI, 49 runs scored, 16 doubles and two triples over 91 games.