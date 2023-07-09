Santander went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs, a walk and three total runs scored in Sunday's 15-2 win over the Twins.

Santander had two of the Orioles' six long balls in the contest. He'd gone 12 contests without a homer, hitting .261 over that span. The outfielder put an exclamation mark on a solid first half of the campaign that saw him slash .272/.342/.498 with 16 homers, 50 RBI, 46 RBI, two stolen bases and 24 doubles in 85 contests. His .840 OPS is second only to the .890 he posted over 37 games in the abbreviated 2020 campaign. Santander's strong hitting has helped him stay in the lineup even with the Orioles aggressively promoting prospects to the majors this year.