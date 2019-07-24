Santander went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

The 24-year-old continues to stake a strong claim to the starting center field job with six multi-hit performances in his last 13 games, fueling a .353/.370/.569 slash line over that stretch. On the year, Santander is hitting .295 with seven homers and 24 RBI in 39 big-league games.

More News
Our Latest Stories