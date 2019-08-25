Santander went 5-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored Sunday against the Rays.

Santander plated a run in the fourth inning on an RBI single to left field, and he ended his day with a solo blast in the seventh. The 24-year-old outfielder is slashing.286/.326/.489 with 13 home runs and 38 RBI over 70 games this season.