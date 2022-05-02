Santander went 2-for-3 with three RBI, a run and a caught stealing during Sunday's 9-5 win over Boston.

Santander brought home a run via a sacrifice fly during the fifth inning, and he followed with a two-RBI single before coming around to score in the sixth. It's the fifth multi-hit game of the campaign for the 27-year-old and his first since April 20. He has a .243/.407/.400 slash line with three home runs, 11 RBI, nine runs and a 16:19 BB:K through 22 games.