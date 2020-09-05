Santander was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain Saturday.
Santander felt something in his oblique during Friday's matinee, and he could miss the rest of the season after he was diagnosed with a strain. DJ Stewart should see the bulk of the playing time in right field in his absence, and Mason Williams' contract was selected in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Sitting with oblique issue•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Drives in three•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Two doubles in win•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Launches clutch homer•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Launches pair of homers•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Hit streak at 11 games•