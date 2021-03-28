Santander (oblique) went through a full workout Sunday and could be in the lineup for Monday's exhibition game against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The 26-year-old has been held out of the lineup for most of the past week with a minor oblique issue, but he may return to the field Monday. Santander's availability for Opening Day doesn't appear in doubt, especially if he's able to start Monday's contest.