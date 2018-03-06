Santander went 2-for-3 with a home run and two runs scored in Tuesday's Grapefruit League loss to the Twins.

The long ball was Santander's second of spring training. A Rule 5 pick in December of 2016, Santander missed the vast majority of last season with an elbow ligament injury and thus the Orioles will have to keep him on the major-league roster for 44 days to begin the 2018 season in order to retain his rights long term. At the very least, that window should buy AL-only owners some time to search for a more permanent fifth-outfielder option.