Orioles' Anthony Santander: Day off against Blue Jays
Santander is out of the lineup against Toronto on Wednesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Santander will receive a breather after starting the past eight games in right field, going 7-for-33 (.212 average) with one home run and four RBI during that span. In his place, Craig Gentry will draw the assignment and bat eighth in the order.
