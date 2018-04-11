Santander is out of the lineup against Toronto on Wednesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Santander will receive a breather after starting the past eight games in right field, going 7-for-33 (.212 average) with one home run and four RBI during that span. In his place, Craig Gentry will draw the assignment and bat eighth in the order.

