Santander has been dealing with a minor oblique issue, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Santander is out of the Orioles' lineup for a fourth consecutive game Saturday, but his injury isn't believed to be serious. However, it's not yet clear whether the issue could force him to miss the start of the regular season. If Santander is unavailable for Opening Day, Austin Hays could shift to right field while Ryan Mountcastle starts in left field.

