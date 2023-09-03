Santander was lifted from Saturday's game versus the Diamondbacks after being hit on the right hand by a pitch, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

A 94.7 mph cutter thrown by Luis Frias plunked Santander in the top of the ninth inning and he walked off the field with the trainer and into the clubhouse. It's possible it was a precaution since the Orioles had a late five-run lead at the time, but more information on his condition should be available after the game.