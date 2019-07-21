Santander went 4-for-5 with a triple, home run and two runs scored Saturday against the Red Sox.

Santander had a strong night at the dish, highlighted by a solo home run in the fifth inning. In addition to his sixth home run of the season, Santander also ripped his first triple of the campaign to deep right field in the third frame. The 24-year-old continues to quietly produce at the plate, with this performance accounting for his third consecutive game with multiple hits. Overall, Santander is hitting .299/.351/.489 across 152 plate appearances.