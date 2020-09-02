Santander went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and a run scored Tuesday against the Mets.

Santander began his productive night at the dish with an RBI single in bottom of the second inning. He delivered the big blow four frames later, cranking a two-run homer for his 11th long ball of the season. Overall, Santander is now hitting .278/.329/.611 with 32 RBI and 24 runs scored across 155 plate appearances.