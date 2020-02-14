Orioles' Anthony Santander: Enters spring training healthy
Santander is clear of the labrum issues that brought his 2019 season to an early end and won't be limited to begin spring training, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Santander missed the final weekend of the regular season with what at the time were described as "minor injuries," but it appears the major problem was a labrum injury. The 25-year-old finished the season with a .261/.297/.476 slash line, 20 home runs and 59 RBI in 93 games, and he should be able to lock down a starting role in Baltimore's outfield during spring training.
