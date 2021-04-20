Santander was removed from Tuesday's game at Miami with an apparent left leg injury, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The 26-year-old hit a single during the first inning but was helped off the field after suffering the injury on a pickoff play at first base. Santander was unable to put much weight on his left leg as he exited the field, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see him at least sit for Wednesday's series finale, especially with a scheduled off day to follow Thursday.