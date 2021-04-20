Santander was removed from Tuesday's game at Miami with an apparent left leg injury, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
The 26-year-old hit a single during the first inning but was helped off the field after suffering the injury on a pickoff play at first base. Santander was unable to put much weight on his left leg as he exited the field, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see him at least sit for Wednesday's series finale, especially with a scheduled off day to follow Thursday.
More News
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Slams second home run•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Hits first home run of season•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Not starting series opener•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Three-hit showing•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Orioles-Red Sox postponed•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Cleared for Opening Day•