The Orioles are expected to activate Santander (forearm) from the 60-day disabled list Thursday, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.

The 22-year-old has yet to appear in a game with the Orioles this season due to a right forearm strain, which he first experienced during spring training. It wasn't until Santander's ongoing rehab assignment that he received any at-bats above the High-A level, but he's certainly stood out through 14 games with Double-A Bowie, going 17-for-46 (.370 average) with four home runs and five doubles. Despite that success, Santander likely isn't ready to contribute yet at the MLB level, even though his status as a Rule 5 pick ensures that he'll stick around as outfield depth for the Orioles once he's activated.

