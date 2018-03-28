Santander is projected to start at DH and bat seventh in the Opening Day lineup, MLB.com reports.

Santander hit .292 with four home runs in spring training. A Rule 5 pick in December of 2016, Santander missed the vast majority of last season with an elbow ligament injury and thus the Orioles will have to keep him on the major-league roster for 44 days to begin the 2018 season in order to retain his rights long term. However, Santander's spring performance showed he may be in the lineup to stay. He'll have to battle Colby Rasmus for playing time in right field when Mark Trumbo returns from a quad strain in a few weeks.