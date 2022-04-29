Santander isn't starting Friday's game against the Red Sox.
Santander had started every game this year, but he'll get a breather after hitting just .100 with two homers, five RBI, four runs and two walks in his last five appearances. Trey Mancini will shift to right field while Ryan McKenna starts in left.
